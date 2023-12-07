We have very good news for all fans of indie games and owners of a Nintendo Switch, since it has just been confirmed that very soon they will be giving away 12 games created by an independent company that loves to pamper its followers.

We are referring to No Gravity Games, a developer that has a large number of indie titles on the hybrid console and that wants to start a new Christmas giveaway, called Switchmas Wonderlandwhich you will surely love.

You can now claim the first game

According to a statement from the company, and as has been done previously, all you have to do is subscribe to its newsletter on this page until December 10 to receive the download code for Pirate: All Aboard!, the game that will allow you to have access to the remaining titles.

Here you can see the advertisement:

Once this game is downloaded and added to your Nintendo account, you will be able to get the other 11 titles included in the selection, which will be released from next Monday, December 11, until the 20th of the same month.

The studio reported that it will be important for you to claim each free game consecutively, because if you don’t, the chain will be broken and you won’t be able to get the rest. In case you miss one, you can buy it so you have the right to claim the others at no cost. The promotion will only be available to users in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



It is worth mentioning that, for the moment, the games that will be given away after Pirate: All Aboard!) remain a mystery, so you will have to be attentive during all the days of the giveaway to get them.

Will you be looking to get all the No Gravity Games games? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente