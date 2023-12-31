Faithful to tradition, Epic Games He let himself be enveloped in the Christmas spirit and gave away a lot of games to pamper the users of the Epic Games Store. Although 2023 is close to ending, there are still several days of gifts and it has just been leaked which will be.

Epic Games would plan to close this annual tradition with a flourish by giving away several great games, according to a leaked list that reveals the following 5 gifts that users could claim daily.

What games will the Epic Games Store give away soon?

The gift of the last day of 2023 would be the title Ghostrunner, an action platformer that captivated PC users so much that it even came to Nintendo Switch and it even had a sequel, which debuted recently.

The distribution of gifts would continue in the first days of 2024 with the indies Escape Academy y 20 Minutes Till Dawn to close with the great productions A Plague Tale: Inocence y Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxyall of them great games released at the beginning of this decade or shortly before.

Epic Games Store would pamper its users with great games to start 2024 on the right foot

This information comes from Twitter user (X) PC_Focus_. It is worth reminding you not to take this information and take it for granted, since it is unofficial information that Epic Games has not shared. That said, there could be inaccuracies or it could be false.

Below you can see the list.

December 31 — Ghostrunner January 1 — Escape Academy January 2 — 20 Minutes Til Dawn January 3 — A Plague Tale: Innocence January 4-11 — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

What do you think of the gift list? Do you plan to log in to the Epic Games platform to claim them? Tell us in the comments.

