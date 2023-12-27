We have excellent news for you, because for a limited time you can get one of the most acclaimed independent games of 2022 for free. We are referring to Cursed to Golf, title of Chuhai Labs y Thunderful Publishing which instantly earned the approval of critics and players.

The game caught everyone's attention for its peculiar approach to golf, where roguelike elements are very important. The title puts you in the shoes of a golfer who is cursed and who will have to demonstrate his skills in the sport to get out of Purgatory. Next, we tell you how to get a free copy of the title for PC.

How to get Cursed to Golf for free?

To get a free copy of Cursed to Golf for PC you must visit the Epic Games Store. You have only 24 hours to claim itas it will be available at no cost until tomorrow, December 28 at 10:00 AM, local time in your city.

Posteriorly, Epic Games will release another free game, but Cursed to Golf will no longer be part of the promotion. Follow these simple steps to add it to your collection and enjoy it whenever you want:

Click on this link to go to the Cursed to Golf page in the Epic Games Store Click on the Get button on the right side of the screen A screen will appear with the purchase information, in this case at no cost Press Make buys

Find all the news related to the Epic Games Store at this link.

