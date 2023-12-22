The companies know that you love free games, so they prepared one more gift to celebrate this holiday season. This is Caveblazers, one of the most acclaimed indie games of 2017.

The title from Deadpan Games and Yogscast Games can be get free for pc thanks to an offer GOG. You just have to visit the main page of the store and find the promotion banner. Likewise, you can go directly to the game page to add it to your collection at no cost.

Please note that, at the time of writing this, you only have 70 hours left to claim the game. Once you do, you can download it and enjoy it DRM-free whenever you want. So we recommend that you take advantage of this opportunity before it is too late.

You can now get Caveblazers for free

What is Caveblazers?

Caveblazers' proposal is simple, but quite fun and addictive. It combines elements of platform games, roguelike and dungeon crawling. So you must explore procedurally generated levels and destroy hordes of enemies of all kinds.

The challenge is to advance through the greatest number of levels, kill bosses, obtain resources and unlock improvements to progress further and further in the adventure. The title was acclaimed during its debut and currently has mostly positive reviews on platforms such as Steam.

