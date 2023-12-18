The end of year gifts continue for the players. For a limited time, it is possible get a free copy of a popular metroidvania which is inspired by classic titles of the genre and various animes. We are referring to Lost Ruins, title of Altari Games and Dangen Entertainment.

It is very easy to get this gift, which is part of the special end of year sale of GOG. To do this you only have to visit the main page of the game store to PCfind the banner and click on the “Add to library” button.

Likewise, you can visit the game page to claim the gift. Keep in mind that this is a promotion that will only be available for 72 hours, so we recommend you redeem the game before it is too late.

You can get Lost Ruins for free on PC

What is Lost Ruins?

Lost Ruins debuted in 2021 and in a short time won the approval of players and critics. On platforms such as Steam it registers mostly positive reviews, highlighting its gameplay, its anime-style aesthetics, its story and its mechanics.

The title is a 2D action and survival proposal with side scrolling. It has metroidvania elements, so exploration and backtracking with important mechanics. It tells the story of a young student who, for unknown reasons, wakes up in a dungeon full of monsters.

With the help of a sorceress named Beatrice, he will embark on an adventure to discover what happened and reveal the secrets of a mysterious place called the Lost Ruins. Below you can see a trailer:

In this link there is more news related to GOG. On the other hand, here you will find everything about the gaming PC.

