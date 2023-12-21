There is excellent news for lovers of fighting gamesbecause for a limited time they can get an acclaimed title of the genre for free. We are referring to DNF Duel: Who's Next, a game developed by Arc System Works, EIGHTING y NEOPLE. If you want to give it a try, below we tell you how to get it.

How to get DNF Duel: Who's Next for free?

DNF Duel: Who's Next is the second gift that the Epic Games Store prepared to close the year with a flourish. It is important that you take into account that the fighting game can only be obtained for free 24 hoursso you have until tomorrow, December 21, at 10:00 AM, local time in your cityto get it.

The good news is that tomorrow another gift will be released that, for now, is a mystery. Now, the important thing, how to get your copy of DNF Duel: Who's Next for PC at no cost. Just follow the following steps:

Click on this link to go to the DNF Duel: Who's Next page in the Epic Games Store Click on the Get button on the right side of the screen A screen will appear with the purchase information, in this case at no cost Press Place order

You can get DNF Duel: Who's Next for free today only

Ready! You can now install and enjoy DNF Duel: Who's Next whenever you want. In case you don't know, the title was acclaimed during its premiere for its proposal, visual appearance and soundtrack. It registered an 80 rating on Metacritic, so it is considered a good exponent of the genre.

