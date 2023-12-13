As a recent report revealed, Epic Games will close the year with attractive gifts for its store users. The good news is that the first of them is already here and it is a big surprise for fans of Bungie.

The Epic Games Store will be giving away copies of Destiny 2: Legacy Collection for PC for a limited time, which gives access to 3 interesting expansions for the title. Specifically, fans will be able to enjoy The Witch Queen, Beyond Light and Shadowkeep

Take into account that the title is now available and that you will have until December 19 to get it. Later, the company will offer another gift. According to a leaker, Epic Games will offer up to 17 free titles from now until January. Here's how to get your copy of Destiny 2: Legacy Collection.

How to get Destiny 2: Legacy Collection for PC for free?

Getting Destiny 2: Legacy Collection for free is easy

Getting the Bungie game for free on the Epic Games Stores is really easy. You just have to follow a few steps to add the title to your collection. This way you can install it and enjoy it whenever you want:

Click on this link to go to the Destiny 2: Legacy Collection page on the Epic Games Store Click on the Get button on the right side of the screen A screen will appear with the purchase information, in this case at no cost Press Place order

