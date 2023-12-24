We have very good news for all the followers of Bethesda, since they are giving away one of the best games released by the developer in recent years. We are referring to Ghostwire: Tokyo, an action and adventure game developed by the company Tango Gameworks and directed by Ikumi Nakamura.

You can now get Ghostwire: Tokyo for free

As you surely know, this title was released in March 2022 and conquered players by taking them to Tokyo, the capital of Japan, in a post-apocalyptic dimension in which paranormal events occur related to strange forces responsible for the disappearance of the population. Because of this, the player takes the role of a survivor with great skills who must discover what is happening in the place.

How to get Ghostwire: Tokyo for free?

The game will be available for a limited time

To get a free copy of Ghostwire: Tokyo for PC you must visit the Epic Games Store. You have only 24 hours to claim itas it will be available at no cost until tomorrow, December 25 at 10:00 AM, Central Mexico time.

Follow these simple steps to add this interesting gift to your collection and enjoy it whenever you want:

Click on this link to go to the Ghostwire: Tokyo page in the Epic Games Store Click on the Get button on the right side of the screen A screen will appear with the purchase information, in this case free of charge Press Make buys

