The end of year gifts continue and now you can get a rather peculiar title for free. This is Melvor Idle, title of Games by Malcs y Jagex which takes the best of RuneScape to offer a very entertaining and very addictive experience. Next, we tell you how to get a copy of the title at no cost to your PC.

How to get Melvor Idle for free?

Just as you imagine, the new gift comes from the Epic Games Store. Melvor Idle is an adventure game where you will have to improve your skills, explore dungeons, fight all kinds of creatures, as well as craft and trade items. All in a simple, intuitive and addictive way.

If you are interested in this proposal, you should know that you only have 24 hours to add it to your account. Epic Games. The PC title will be available at no cost until tomorrow, December 22 at 10:00 AM, local time in your city.

That said, we recommend that you claim the game as soon as possible, before it's too late. Likewise, we remind you that tomorrow there will be another gift from Epic Games. Follow these steps to get Melvor Idle for free.

Click on this link to go to the Melvor Idle page in the Epic Games Store Click on the Get button on the right side of the screen A screen will appear with the purchase information, in this case free of charge Press Make Purchase

