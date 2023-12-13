The end of the year is just around the corner and several companies already have gifts to spoil the players. Starting today, all interested parties can get an attractive title for PC which is inspired by Final Fantasy and other great RPGs.

We refer to Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, title of Goblinz Studio which debuted in April 2021. This dungeon management game with roguelite elements is the latest gift from GOGthe store of CD Projekt RED.

To get it you just have to visit the store's main page and find the promotion banner. Likewise, you can go directly to the game page and add it to your collection. It is important that you know that The promotion will only be active for 72 hoursso we recommend you get the gift before you forget it.

You can get Legend of Keepers for free on PC

¿Qué es Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager?

The proposal of Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager is somewhat peculiar, as it will put you in the role of a dungeon manager, in charge of protecting a dungeon of adventurous heroes who try to loot your treasures.

The game combines elements of management, strategy and turn-based combat. You must recruit and train various monsters to defend your dungeon, place strategic traps, and confront heroes trying to infiltrate. Additionally, as you progress, you can improve your skills and unlock new creatures and traps to strengthen your position. Below you can see a trailer:

In this link there is more news related to GOG. On the other hand, here you will find everything about the gaming PC.

