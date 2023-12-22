There is good news for lovers of motorsports and racing games, because for a limited time they are giving away a fun title of the genre. We are referring to Art of Rally, a game of Funselektor Labs which was very well received and therefore has very positive reviews.

As its name indicates, it is an experience focused on rallying, so you will have to put your hands behind the wheel and dominate all types of circuits throughout the world. The title offers more than 50 vehicles and 70 levels set in Finland, Norway, Japan, Germany and Kenya. Below we tell you how to get it for free for PC.

How to get Art of Rally for free?

To get a free copy of Art of Rally for PC you must visit the Epic Games Store. You have only 24 hours to claim itas it will be available at no cost until tomorrow, December 23 at 10:00 AM, local time in your city.

Posteriorly, Epic Games will release another free game, but Art of Rally will no longer be part of the promotion. Follow these simple steps to add it to your collection and enjoy it whenever you want:

Click on this link to go to the Art of Rally page in the Epic Games Store Click on the Get button on the right side of the screen A screen will appear with the purchase information, in this case free of charge Press Make buys

Find all the news related to the Epic Games Store at this link.

