One of the most controversial and criticized releases of 2022 was, without a doubt, Saints Row. The reboot of the franchise did not convince the players and It was a complete failure.. This directly impacted his study, Volitionwhich was forced to close its doors.

If for some reason you wanted to try this delivery, you will be happy to know that you can get it free for a limited time. Below, we tell you how to get a copy of the game for PC so you can draw your own conclusions.

Find out: Free: They're giving away an award-winning game that will move you to tears

Related video: The most surprising video games of 2023

How to get Saints Row for free?

You can now get Saints Row for free

To get a free copy of Saints Row for PC you must visit the Epic Games Store. You have only 24 hours to claim itas it will be available at no cost until tomorrow, December 31 at 10:00 AM, local time in your city.

Posteriorly, Epic Games will release another free game, but Saints Row will no longer be part of the promotion. Follow these simple steps to add it to your collection and enjoy it whenever you want:

Click on this link to go to the Saints Row page in the Epic Games Store Click on the Get button on the right side of the screen A screen will appear with the purchase information, in this case free of charge Press Make Purchase

In case you missed it: This great Star Wars game is 95% off and you can purchase it for $2 USD on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox

Find all the news related to the Epic Games Store at this link.

Related video: The bombshells and most anticipated of The Game Awards 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News