Since it was announced at The Game Awards 2023, the free-to-play shooting game, The Finals, has become a success and trend within the gaming community. So much so, that its creator studio, Embark Studios, announced that the game has already reached 10 million players after being on the market for just over two weeks.

“To all of you, our 10 million contestants who have entered the arena since its launch. THANK YOU VERY MUCH”, they published in your social network of. If you have never played it, The Finals is set in a kind of 'Game Show' in which you will form a team with other players and you have to win rounds until you reach the end where you will have the opportunity to proclaim yourself as the best.

“We are very honored and excited by the response the community has had so far: 10 million players so soon is something we could never have dreamed of,” said its executive producer, Rob Runesson, in a statement.

It must be clarified that this figure does not refer to simultaneous players, but according to the data provided by Steam Charts, at the time of writing this note the game has had 138,340 players in its last hour while its historical maximum was 242,399 users, a figure it obtained 2 days after its premiere.

Likewise, the game is in tenth position in the top 10 of the most played games on Steam, surpassing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Lethal Company or Warframe to name a few. These are incredible numbers considering that it is not available for the next generation consoles: PS4 and Xbox One, which continue to have a huge player base.

At the moment, the game has released its Christmas update that brings several performance improvements along with bug fixes and balance for weapons. Additionally, I know that they are working on a better system against cheaters, which has already negatively affected the title.

Have you tried The Finals or are you interested, what have you thought of it so far?



