A few days ago we informed you about an interesting giveaway in which the No Gravity Games team would give away 12 games indie on the eShop. Now, the time has come when the promotion begins and you better follow some instructions so that you can get them all.

Switchmas Wonderland has arrived

As you surely know, this independent developer has a large number of titles on Nintendo Switch, so from time to time it decides to share its work in curious ways with all users.

Now, they have decided to do another giveaway thanks to the approach of Christmas, so you can try up to 12 titles completely free. How can you get them? We invite you to follow the following steps so you can get them all.

How to get the 12 free games for Nintendo Switch?

Below we tell you what you need to take advantage of this interesting giveaway that will take place from today until December 20. We remind you that before this day you had to register for the developer’s newsletter to get free Pirate: All Aboard!.

This is what you need to participate:

1. You must have Pirate: All Aboard! in your catalog, either by getting it for free or by purchasing it at this link 2. Once you have completed the above, enter the eShop before it ends on December 11 and search Nonograms Prophecy In this link, the free game of this day that will appear with a 100% discount. 3. Enter the eShop daily and stay tuned to claim all the games until the giveaway ends next week, without breaking the gift chain

Here you can see the video of the giveaway:

We remind you that, in case you go a day without claiming one of the games, you must purchase it to continue getting the others on the list for free.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



It is worth mentioning that the other 10 games in the promotion remain unrevealed, so you better stay tuned to find out what others will be offered in this interesting Christmas dynamic.

Will you be looking to get all the No Gravity Games games? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente