A new shooter arrived on Steam and other platforms, to try to delight fans of this type of game, its biggest attraction being a title with good graphics, full of destruction and totally free. Something it was initially failing to achieve after facing several negative reviews shortly after its release. But during last weekend, opinions improved and the number of players increased, reaching more than 240,000 users, leaving the title among the most played on Steam.

This is The Finals, a PvP shooter developed by the Swedes at Embark Studios, which was launched as a free title for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Game that takes you to a virtual arena, where you compete in 3v3v3 games, simulating being on a game television show. Your goal is to accumulate more money than your opponents and deposit it in a “Cashout” to earn points and thus win. For this, various weapons, skills and devices are available, which are customizable. The Finals also has as its most notable feature its extensive capacity for map destruction, since you can demolish numerous buildings to the ground and use that destruction tactically.

Game that after some negative reviews on Steam, especially regarding the reduced movement speed compared to the beta, began to have better reviews on the Vale platform, which increased steadily during the first weekend, reaching a total of 73 % positive reviews. After the “problem” that players complained about seems to have been solved, a large number of users now praise the innovative gameplay, especially the destruction of buildings. The experience is perceived as fresh and fun, and some players mention that it is the first time in years that they have enjoyed a competitive shooter.

Additionally, this triggered The Final to increase its player count, as on Sunday afternoon, the number of simultaneous active users reached 242,619, placing the game among the most popular shooters on Steam over the weekend according to SteamDB. And to maintain this large number of users, the developers have said that they plan to release future seasons with new cosmetic content, weapons, gadgets, skills and possibly new modes.

Game that you can try on your PC by accessing this link, which asks for the following minimum and recommended requirements

Minimum requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K o AMD Ryzen R5 1600



RAM: 12 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti o AMD Radeon RX 580



VRAM: 4 GB

Space: 15 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K o AMD Ryzen 5 3600



RAM: 16 GB



GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 o AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT



VRAM: 8 GB

Space: 15 GB available space

