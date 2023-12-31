We have very good news for all the followers of 505 Games, since they are giving away one of their games that attracted the most attention in recent years. We refer to Ghostrunneran intense first-person action title set in a cyberpunk megastructure.

Here you can see its trailer:

As you surely know, this installment was released in October 2020 to offer a single-player experience full of violent combat, as well as a setting that combines science fiction with post-apocalyptic themes. The proposal invites you to discover the history of a world that has come to an end and whose inhabitants fight to survive.

How to get Ghostrunner for free?

You can now get Ghostrunner for free

To get a free copy of Ghostrunner for PC you must visit the Epic Games Store. You have only 24 hours to claim itas it will be available at no cost until tomorrow, January 1 at 10:00 AM, Central Mexico time.

Follow these simple steps to add this interesting gift to your collection and enjoy it whenever you want:

Click on this link to go to the Ghostrunner page in the Epic Games Store Click on the Get button on the right side of the screen A screen will appear with the purchase information, in this case free of charge Press Make Purchase

Find all the news related to the Epic Games Store at this link.

