Do you want a PlayStation 5 but haven’t been able to get it yet? If so, you’re in luck, because Sony wants to pamper its fans with various gifts this year’s end. The company announced a dynamic to give a PS5 and several months of PS Plusso below we tell you how you can participate to win them.

Find out: PlayStation Plus December: the service will close the year with these 3 great games

Related video: the good, the bad and the meh of the new PlayStation Plus

This is how you can win a PS5 and 12 months of PlayStation Plus

You can win a PS5 and 12 months of PS Plus very easily

Sony recently announced the Play season, a series of dynamics for its players. As part of this promotion, the company will raffle off a PlayStation and 12 months of PlayStation Plus Deluxe. Thus, the lucky winner will be able to debut his brand new console with an attractive library of titles.

Now, how to participate to win? The promotion It will begin next December 19 and will end on January 5, 2024. During this period, interested players will have to visit the official PlayStation Plus site and answer 5 questions related to the service’s game catalog.

The promotion will still take time to start, so we recommend that you study the games that are available on the service so that you do not have problems when responding. The winner will be notified on a date that Sony has not revealed yet.

It is important to clarify something: the promotion is only available in selected regions, such as Mexico, Argentina, United States and Canada. Unfortunately, it is not available for other Latin American countries.

In case you missed it: PlayStation Plus will lose these 11 great games in December; there are gems that you should try

Find all the news related to PlayStation at this link.

Related video: Goodbye, Jim Ryan

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News