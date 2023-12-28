With the new year also come the games that Sony will give to its PlayStation Plus subscribers in January 2024. There are a total of three titles (and a gift extras pack) that will be available throughout this month for subscribers of some of the versions of this service, regardless of whether they are PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra or Premium.

Remember that the PlayStation 5 is backward compatible with the PS4, meaning that many games are available for both. We are going to show you the games with the official prices from Sony's digital website, which may sometimes be different from what you will find in stores, but which serve as a reference to see the value of the games you get.

Free games for PS4 and PS5

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5), valued at 59.99 euros. The sequel to 'A Plague Tale: Innocence' returns us to a new medieval fantasy story where the collaboration between the two brothers in a Europe devastated by plagues will be essential to survive. Amicia and Hugo try to start a new life despite the curse that grips the youngest. You have the analysis in Xataka and the file in 3DJuegos.

Evil West (PS4, PS5), valued at 59.99 euros. If a couple of months ago we had 'Weird West' on Playstation Plus, this time it is the turn of an adventure in which we give life to a vampire hunter gunman in the pay of an organization that is not having the best time for him. Tremendous arsenal and possibility of cooperative play for a title with a unique setting. You have the analysis in Vida Extra and the file in 3DJuegos.

Nobody Saves the World (PS4, PS5), valued at 24.99 euros. From the creators of magnificent indies like 'Guacamelee' or 'Severed', comes this game in which we literally embody Nobody, a magician's apprentice who, in order to save the world, can transform into different animals and people. Up to more than 15 different forms, each with their own missions and abilities, for a new and original exploration RPG. You have the analysis in Vida Extra and the file in 3DJuegos.

Additionally, the service also offers free el pack Syrinx Collection from 'Warframe', with multiple weapons, pieces of equipment and utility items for this multiplayer FPS. Everything will be available from January 2nd.

