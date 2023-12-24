Pokémon UNITE is constantly adding new characters and has managed to remain popular since its premiere in mid-2021. The roster of Pokémon It could be very big today and it could cost you a lot to get them all, so it's great that you can get a new creature completely for free.

We are in the middle of the end of year holidays and to be part of the celebration, the development team of TiMi Studios y The Pokémon Company They are spoiling all players by giving away the license of one of the characters in the game and the best of all is that you can choose which one and it is permanent.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

How to get 1 free character license in Pokémon UNITE?

If you want to take advantage of this gift that Pokémon UNITE has for you in these festive times, first you have to go to the menu Daily events on the screen events and then select Redeem gift in the list on the left side to be able to enter the code SURPRISE23.

Once this is done, you will have to go to the section Mail and then to the tab System Messages and select the most recent gift. Finally, you will have to select the gift in the Item box and doing so will allow you to choose 1 among the following Pokémon licenses available.

In case you missed it: You can now get Paldea's first Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE.

Zeraora

Garchomp

Lucario

Gardevoir

Absol

Zoroark

Talonflame

Greninja

Cramorant

Greedent

Sableye

Snorlax

Pikachu

Cinderace

Azumarill

Charizard

Blastoise

Venusaur

Dodrio

Clefable

However, you will have to hurry, because the code will stop working next December 31.

Pokémon UNITE is giving you a character license

Have you already claimed the gift character in Pokémon UNITE? What was it and why? Tell us in the comments.

Pokémon UNITE is available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices running iOS or Android. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

Related video: Pokémon Unite: The most hated game in the franchise?

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News