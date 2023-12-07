Sony wants its players to know the benefits that the PlayStation Plus Deluxe plan offers, so soon will give away a subscription to their fans to demonstrate their skills in certain games. Next, we tell you how you can earn months of the service just by playing and bringing out your competitive side.

Find out: You can use PlayStation Plus for free for a few days thanks to a great promotion

Related video: the good, the bad and the meh of the new PlayStation Plus

Participate in these tournaments and win a subscription to PS Plus Deluxe

Compete and win months of PlayStation Plus Deluxe

PlayStation Tournaments It is an initiative that emerged months ago with one objective: for players to compete and test their skills against people from all over the world. Sony will take advantage of these tournaments to give away a subscription to PlayStation Plus Deluxe.

Those interested must demonstrate their skills in games such as EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24, Madden NFL 24 and MLB the Show 23. The titles will have special tournaments from December 12 to 17 in individual categories.

The best players of PS5 and PS4 They will get a subscription to enjoy PlayStation Plus Deluxe for one month. Of course, take into account that to participate it is necessary to have a current subscription to the basic service, as it is required for online games.

“The registration process is similar to traditional PlayStation Tournaments, with personalized tournament cards and an in-game button that includes a list of tournaments available for participating titles,” Sony explained.

How to register for tournaments on PS5 and PS4?

To register for competitions on PS5 you just have to go to the Game Hub on the home screen, find the “Upcoming tournaments” section, choose one with a time that suits you and sign up. In the case of PS4, you must go to the Events tab, select the game and choose a tournament.

In case you missed it: Free: Sony will give away a PS5 and many months of PS Plus; that’s how easy you can win

Click here for more news related to PlayStation Plus.

Related video: PlayStation at risk due to games as a service

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News