PlayStation wants to close the year with attractive gifts for your players. For this reason, he announced the campaign Play season, which will reward its fans with cool gifts related to Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima and more titles. Below, we tell you all the details so you can take advantage of the promotion

PlayStation is giving away avatars of popular games

PlayStation has gifts for its players

For a limited time, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 players will be able to get cool avatars for free inspired by 5 popular games: Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Disco Elysium, Assassin’s Creed Mirage) and Rainbow Six Siege.

The promotion started this week and will end on January 5, 2024, so fans of the brand still have plenty of time to get them. To do this, you just have to check the PlayStation Gaming Season page from your console, where you will find a coupon.

We want to save you this step, so we leave you the code below: DGNJ-4J45-6DQB. Subsequently, they will only have to redeem it within the deadline to unlock and show off the 5 avatars of the titles mentioned above.

PlayStation assured that the avatars and other dynamics it is creating are a show of gratitude to its players and a great way to close the year with gifts. Below you can see what the avatars look like:

PS5 and PS4 players can get these avatars for free

