A new Friday has arrived and with this day the best time to discover what free games there will be during the weekend. So as we always tell you, no matter what platform you have, there are options for everyone.

This week Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was released for mobile phones, but if that is not your type of game and you don't feel like playing on your cell phone, don't worry, since there will be titles that you can try without spending a single weight from today until next Sunday, December 17.

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

PlayStation Plus

Lego 2K Drive ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until January 1 Powerwash Simulator ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until January 1 Saber ― (PS5) Available until January 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) ― Multiplayer and zombie modes available until December 17

Free Play Days (con Core o Xbox Game Pass)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) ― Multiplayer and zombie modes available until December 17 EA Sports FC 24 ― Available until December 17 LEGO 2K Drive ― Available until December 17 Aliens: Fireteam Elite ― Available until December 17

PC

Steam

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) ― Multiplayer and zombie modes available until December 17 Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Enhanced Edition ― Available until December 17 theHunter: Call of the Wild ― Available until December 17

Epic Games Store

Destiny 2: Classic Collection ― Available until December 20 at 10:00 AM

Nintendo Switch

Jet Force Gemini ― Available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Harvest Moon 64 ― Available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 1080º Snowboarding ― Available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Switchmas Wonderland ― No Gravity Games Christmas Giveaway available until December 20

As you could see, December continues to pamper all players with different options, so you better run to your console and PC and start playing the title that caught your attention the most.

