A new Friday has begun and, as usual, it is the best time to find out what free games there will be during the weekend. So as we always tell you, no matter what platform you have, there are options for everyone.

This week The Day Before was released on PC, but if that is not your type of game and its negative reviews have kept you away from it, don’t worry, since there will be titles that you can try without spending a single peso from today until Next Sunday, December 10th.

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

PlayStation Plus

Lego 2K Drive ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until January 1 Powerwash Simulator ― (PS4 and PS5) Available until January 1 Saber ― (PS5) Available until January 1

Free Play Days (con Core o Xbox Game Pass)

Call Of The Wild: The Angler ― Available until December 10 Chivalry 2 ― Available until December 10 Just Die Already ― Available until December 10 Moving Out 2 ― Available until December 10

PC

Steam

Die in the Dungeon: Origins ― Permanently available Pinball M ― Permanently available Zombie Killing Simulator ― Permanently available Grappling Gunners: Arena FPS ― Permanently available William and Sly: Classic Collection ― Permanently available

Epic Games Store

GigaBash ― Available until December 13 at 10:00 AM Predecessor ― Available until December 13 at 10:00 AM

Nintendo Switch



Jet Force Gemini ― Disponible en Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Harvest Moon 64 ― Disponible en Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

1080º Snowboarding ― Disponible en Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

As you could see, the last month of the year comes with everything and it will be up to you to take advantage of it with the different gems that you can enjoy completely free.

