Suara.com – Pair number 2, Prabowo-Gibran focuses on developing human resources. This is the same work program for both of them if they are elected president and vice president in 2024.

Deputy Chairman of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) Expert Council, Budiman Sudjatmiko, said Prabowo-Gibran was oriented towards human resource development. Even so, the physical infrastructure is still in place

“It is perfected, so that humans are also developed,” said Budiman while attending the National Consolidation of Prabowo-Gibran Digital Team Volunteers in South Jakarta, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

One of the efforts to develop human resources, Prabowo-Gibran initiated the free lunch and milk program. Budiman said that the program was a real form of Prabowo-Gibran's concern for strengthening the immune system and the quality of human resources from an early age.

“I said earlier that other presidential candidates only promise to defend the people if Pak Prabowo defends the people and defends the people's candidates who are still in fetal form,” said Budiman.

Another program related to improving the quality of human resources, continued Budiman.

Apart from the free lunch and milk program, efforts will be made to develop human resources through the construction of superior schools. In the future, superior schools will be provided in every district or city.

“Apart from healthy food, schools are also healthy,” he said.