As we have already said at Tarreo, fans of classic games always surprise us by launching some version of their favorite childhood titles, created by themselves. And now it's the turn of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, which has received a port for PC that has amazed other players, since it allows you to zoom in on the entire game map to see everything at once. Its creator, called 'linksawakeningdxhd', designed this PC port of the classic Game Color The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX released in 1998, including HD images, at 120 fps and with widescreen support.

ULTRA DETAILED AND ACTIVE MAP

Perhaps the highlight, however, is that this PC port allows you to zoom out to get a full view of Koholint Island while all NPCs and enemies remain active. This feature was pointed out by John Linneman of Digital Foundry in a post on time. The fact that every map space around Koholint Island is running simultaneously is also pretty amazing. And also, as can be seen in the comments provided by those who have downloaded and played it, this port for PC works quite fluidly.

It was John Linneman from Digital Foundry, who stood out in an X/Twitter post, the “truly amazing” creation of these fans, as their PC version of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening has this feature that allows you to zoom all the way out. This amazingly allows you to see the entire game world in simultaneous activity, with every character and enemy moving at the same time.

In one of the answers, a player remember This trick is not exclusive to this classic, since the Castlevania game in high definition for PS3 also had a feature that allowed you to zoom out the camera and see the entire 2D game running at once.

So after this, you are interested in trying this port, you can find it at this link and download it for free, of which we also leave you the trailer below.

