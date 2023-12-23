If you want to take advantage of the Christmas holidays to play something without spending money, we bring you the best pages to get free games completely legally. In this list you will find both websites that offer free games during this period and others where there are almost always free games.

Each page is completely different, but they all have some things in common. On most of the pages on the list you will have to create an account to access it, and for the games to be saved to that profile. In addition, they are pages where the majority of games are free, but there are also other free to play games with micropayments and promotions to give away games to attract new customers.

Epic Games Store





Epic Games is known around the world for being responsible for Fortnite, but they also have a video game store that competes head-to-head with Steam. Besides, At Christmas they have a free games promotionin which they give away a game every day.

In addition to this promotion, the Epic Games Store also He usually gives away games throughout the year with specific offers. They are not usually great titles, but they are enough to give you entertainment. It also has a few free-to-play games available.

Steam





Steam is the largest digital store for computer video games in the world, and has been that way for years. In it you will not find specific offers for free games like in others, although you will find many offers and you have a section of free-to-play titles that you can try whenever you want.

Steam has games for Windows, but when a title has a version for GNU/Linux or macOS it also offers it. Basically, if a game exists it is usually on Steam, unless it is some small indie game.

GOG





GOG stands for Good Old Games. It is an online store specialized in selling classic and independent games, and during this Christmas it is also occasionally offering some free games and greatly discounting several others.

The page offers the games without DRM, which means that when you get them you can download and install them whenever you want without having to install GOG or any complementary application. It also has a Free-to-play games section to get games that are always free without linking them to your account as happens in many other online stores.

Itch.io





This is an online game store specialized in independent titles created by small studios or even a single person. No, you won't find the industry's biggest video games, but you can browse their catalog in search of great little hidden gems.

Beyond the Christmas offers you may have, this page also offers a section of free games. In it, you will find titles of almost any genre for different platforms, both for Windows and macOS or GNU/Linux. Perfect for exploring the work of small authors, and perhaps discovering the next big indie hit before anyone else.

Microsoft Store





The Microsoft Store is the Windows application store, and offers mostly mobile games adapted for PC, and to be able to be played with keyboard and mouse. There are also some quite well-known games, and this store offers you the facility to easily install them without needing to go to the official pages.

As is usual in mobile stores, in Microsoft you also have a catalog of free games. Remember that they are usually mobile games, and that despite being free there are micropayment modes within them. But in any case, you will have enough to find good entertainment.

Game Jolt





Game Jolt is another page specialized in independent games, and you have a large catalog of them available. In fact, it is like a big community, and among its various genres you will also find games made by fans. You will download some games from their website, and in other cases there are links to download them from other platforms.

Like the others, Game Jolt also has a free games section. And the best thing is that you do not get carried away by appearances, because there are authentic jewels with pixelated aesthetics and many games from new creators who want to share them with the world and have plenty of creativity.

Indie Gala





Indie Gala is a platform specialized in sell indie games, either individually or with packs in which several games are offered at a ridiculous price. During periods like Christmas you can also find great discounts on their entire catalog of titles.

But today we are talking about free games, and Indie Gala also has a section of free games and demos, as well as a section of giveaways in which you can get some of its paid games for free.

Otters





This is a platform intended to preserve games, and is specialized in open source or free source games totally free. It focuses primarily on games available for Linux, but you also have them for other operating systems such as Windows.

The website allows you to link your game libraries, and has both new titles and old games. The website offers you information about each game, such as its official website to be able to obtain it from its place of origin, or the game profiles on well-known platforms and online stores.

My Abandonware





If you are a fan of retro games, this page has more than 15,000 free games that have been abandoned by its developers. Come on, they are those games whose useful life has ended, and instead of ending up in the trash this page rescues them so they can continue playing.

You will be able to download the games without registering, and be able to start playing them right away. Remember that they are retro games that are from 1977 to 2012and you will not find any current games, although you will find some immortal classics or the first titles from a few decades ago of sagas that today have grown a lot.

Internet Archive





Internet Archive is one of the most important pages on the Internet, which is responsible for archiving and preserving both applications and yearly versions of different web pages and other online resources. In addition, it also has a section of old games that they try to preserve so they are not lostand they are freely distributed and free.

The website offers 800,000 free games, some independent and ortho from old consoles or MS-DOS. You will be able to play many of them directly from the web, and others you can download to run on your computer. They are all for Windows, but there are also some for Mac or Linux.

Distributor stores





Some of the main video game developers and distributors They have their own online stores. For example, you can go to the Ubisoft Store, the Electronic Arts website, or Blizzard's Battle.net website. In them you will find Christmas offers, some free trials and even free-to-play games to pass the time.

GG.deals





This is not a game store per se. This is a website that detect sales and free games in multiple online stores, so that instead of having to visit them one by one you can use their metasearch engine. It also has a list of free games, and when you enter each one's file you will see links to the official and alternative stores.

On the one hand, this platform will help you find free games, but also locate temporary game offers before they expire. In each offer you will see how much the discount is, if they are promotions, or if the discount takes the title to its historical minimum.

Giveaway of the Day





This is a page where every day you have free software offers, both programs and resources and video games. You have everything, both for computer and mobile, whether Android or iOS. Every day they offer different free licensed programs that you would otherwise have to purchase.

IsThereAnyDEAL





Are there any offers? This is what the name of the last page of our list means, which is a very complete index in which to find the best game offers from other platforms. They usually focus on discounts, but you will also be able to find promotions for free games.

The page is an information center, and in each offer or promotion it offers it tells you the type of offer it is and the platform on which it is offered. If they are bundles, it will tell you how many games are included as well.

In Xataka Basics | The best 21 mobile games that Xataka editors have discovered in 2023