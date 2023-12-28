Like previous years, Epic Games celebrated the Christmas and the end of the year in Fortnite with a new edition of the winter festivalwhich offered many gifts y 2 great outfits that you can't miss.

The December event consisted of 14 days of daily gifts in Fortnite, among which there were gliders, emotes and more cosmetic objects for the game, but they stood out 2 free outfits Christmas themed.

How to get the Festive Box and Winter Festival Shrub outfits in Fortnite?

The first to be available was the outfit Festive cajinawell it was the gift number 3 of the Winter Festival 2023. The second is Winter Festival Shrubwho came into the game as the gift number 12 of the event. The interesting thing is that the last one is a reactive outfit (turns on lights like a Christmas tree) and both have their Style of LEGO Fortnite.

Both are free outfits and you can now claim them within Fortnite and without having to spend a single peso. The only thing you have to do is log in to the gamego to the tab Missions and then to the section daily gifts.

Once there, you just have to claim them and they will instantly be added to your locker and you can use them whenever you want.

How to get the rest of the Winter Festival 2023 gifts in Fortnite?

If you haven't been able to play all of the last 14 days or haven't logged in to any of them, Don't worrythat you will not have lost any gift that Epic Games prepared as part of the Christmas event, but the gifts accumulate and can be obtained in one go even days later.

Of course, we recommend that you do it as soon as possible, since the gifts can be claimed until the next January 2, 2024when will the end Winter Festival 2023.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, as well as PC and mobile devices. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

