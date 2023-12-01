Los free Fortnite codes in December 2023 They will give you a chance to get more skins and V-Bucks to spend in the store.

Fortnite has many ways to distribute its digital currency. You can receive V-Bucks as compensation for errors, claim money for unwanted purchases, or skip the paying part and get skins directly. And players will need to play a lot to accumulate V-Bucks, especially since prices can increase at any time.

But without a doubt something that you should take advantage of every month are the free codes that will give you benefits without having to pay anything. Here we will compile them all for you with results updated every month.

Free Fortnite codes in December 2023

The free codes of Fortnite in December 2023 They will give you the opportunity to get both free skins and V-Bucks to spend in the store on whatever you want. Each month the rewards may vary, but be sure to take advantage of new codes to optimize your gaming experience.

With all the changes to the game in recent months, the game’s content hasn’t stopped. This includes everything new in your Battle Pass and subscription content, as well as free rewards. And the latter are the most anticipated by the community.

Unfortunately, we have no free news in December 2023. The following codes are only available if you have not claimed them previously:

9BS9-NSKB-JAT2-8WYA – Reward Chapter 4 LJG6-DGYB-RMTH-YMB5 – Reward Chapter 4 D8PT-33YY-B3KP-HHBJ – Reward Chapter 4 69JS-99GS-6344-STT8 – Reward Chapter 4 WDCT-SD21-RKJ6- UACP – Reward Chapter 4 XTGL-9DKO-SD9D-CWML – Reward Chapter 4

We will be attentive to updating this list of free Fortnite codes as soon as any others are shared.

Expired codes

If you have a free Fortnite code in December 2023 and it is not listed above, it is probably already expired. You can confirm this by searching for it in the list of expired codes below.

It should be noted that an expired code could work again in the future, especially if it is a promotional code for annual events or similar. In that case, it may be listed below but still work. If you have a promotional code and still have doubts, it is best to try it in Fortnite and confirm it.

These are all the free Fortnite codes that expired in December 2023:

FAT6P-PPE2E-4WQKV-UXP95 – Gpray and Emoji 8Z35X-3ZWAB-BC57H-EQTQZ – Grafiti Z4A33-NLKR2-V9X34-G3682 – Grafiti SNMY9-NJ9JE-A7GHN-C54NQ – Regalo aleatorio XTGL-9DKO-SD9D-C WML – Regalo aleatorio C4LEL -LSTSH-4EYEG-7BN8P – PaVos gratis (1 por persona) WDCT-SD21-RKJ6-UACP – Skin 8773-0285-0717 MK2T-UDBL-AKR9-XROM MK2T-7LGP-UFA8-KXGU TDSM-4KUP-2HKL-NKXZ WDCT -SD21-RKJ1-LDRJ WDCT-SD74-2KMG-RQPV WDCT-SD21-RKJ6-UACP YXTU-DTRO-S3AP-QRHZ ND8H-LW2Z-LKTW-7W22 HW6E3-ZTMJD-UML9J-T6LEQ SNMY9-NJ9JE-A7GHN-C54NQ YGGWX- 38PNW-6TE2Q-JVKLS XTGL-9DKO-SDBV-FDDZ XTGL-9DKO-SD9D-CWML SDKY-7LKM-UTGL-LHTU SDKY-7LKM-ULMF-ZKOT MK2T-UDBL-AKR9-XROM MK2T-7LGP-UFA8-KXGU Z4A33-NLKR2 -V9X34-G3682 LPYDF-3C79V-TTFLG-YSBQP 7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL7Z-3Y2MK FGNHR-LWLW5-698CN-DMZXL 3QVS2-A9R27-2QFGZ-PF7W7 MYTJH-AXUFM-KA4VF-JV6LK PAX7N-79C GE-NMW6T-C9NZG FAT6P-PPE2E- 4WQKV-UXP95 8Z35X-3ZWAB-BC57H-EQTQZ YNQJ7-4EVUP-RJDMT-ENRK6 VHNJ-GM7B-RHYA-UUQD MPUV-3GCP-MWYT-RXUS YXTU-DGMY-BR5L-UBNS P2XY4-QB7Z8-Y6GVZ-KZZBT 7 A8D4-XAVA4-GYL72 -3Y2MK 3TGEH-3RJUV-WV5EF-BDGE7 8XJBG-EH8SU-KBXHF-ZSMH9 5HE5C-B9PJ9-975DZ-RF5AK MEMCE-AMLSF-7QYKS-ZAP22 D5ZUX-S9W7R-VP835-4PQR6 3QVS2-A9R27-2QFGZ -PF7W7 YGGWX-38PNW-6TE2Q- AVA EX-H3XFK-RAVFF-CTLC7 MTZ28-LNPPJ-DRGJU-GPXDY NBP4S-SLUET-YWQHY-66C2Z 3CT3L-5H6N6-2H35S-8TVX7 3QVS2 7A8D-KZZBT 4-XAVA4-GYL72-3Y2MK Y2429- 69CD3-WMYNS-Y64V2 7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL7Z-3Y2MK 8XJBG-EH8SU-KBXHF-ZSMH9 3TGEH-3RJUV-WV5EF-BDGE7 72K9P-JDGRG-NB23P-FC9B3 YGGWX-38PNW-6TE2Q-JVKLS

How to redeem free Fortnite codes

The easiest way to redeem free Fortnite codes in December 2023 is doing so through the game’s official website.

You will only need to register with your Epic Games account and press your username in the upper right corner of the screen. You will see that a menu opens that includes the “Redeem code” option. Here you will only have to write your free code and click on the “claim” option. If the code is valid, it will automatically be transformed into skins, V-Bucks or any other reward for your account.

If you play from other consoles, it is also possible to redeem codes outside of the browser. You will only need to access the store of your respective console, go to the exchange option and enter your free Fortnite code for December 2023.