A new day in December has arrived and with it another free game from No Gravity Games, so it’s time for you to claim it and continue participating in the Switchmas Wonderland that will give you up to 12 indie proposals.

As you surely remember, there is currently an interesting Christmas giveaway that all Nintendo Switch users can take advantage of. 2 deliveries have already been given away and it is the turn of the third.

We refer to Creepy Tale 2, the new title that you can now get completely free and add it to your hybrid console catalog. How can you claim it? Keep reading to find out.

How to get the free game for Nintendo Switch?

Below we tell you what you need to take advantage of this interesting giveaway that is taking place these days until December 20. We remind you that to participate, you must already have in your account Pirate: All Aboard! y Nonograms Prophecy.

If you want to get today’s game, all you have to do is enter the eShop before it ends on December 12 and search Creepy Tale 2 In this link, the free game that will appear with a 100% discount.

Here you can see the video of the giveaway:

It is important that you access the hybrid console store daily to claim each available game and not break the gift chain. In case you go a day without claiming one of them, you must buy it to continue getting the others on the list for free.

It is worth mentioning that the other 9 games in the promotion remain unrevealed, so you better stay tuned to find out what others will be offered in this interesting Christmas dynamic.

Will you be looking to get all the No Gravity Games games? Tell us in the comments.

