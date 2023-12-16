We are starting a new day and we couldn't miss the free game from No Gravity Games, so it's time to claim it and continue participating in the Switchmas Wonderland what will give you 12 proposals indies that you have to try.

The Switchmas Wonderland already offered half of its games

As you probably know, an interesting Christmas giveaway is currently taking place that all users of the hybrid console can take advantage of every day. 5 deliveries have already been given away and it is the turn of the sixth.

We refer to KIDS: FARM COLORING, the new title that promises hours of fun with the little ones in the house, who will be able to choose different coloring books and release their creativity on Nintendo Switch. How can you claim it? Keep reading to find out.

How to get the free game for Nintendo Switch?

Below we tell you what you need to take advantage of this interesting giveaway that is taking place these days until December 20. We remind you that to participate, you must already have in your account Pirate: All Aboard!, Nonograms Prophecy, Creepy Tale 2, Catlord y Picklock.

If you want to get today's game, all you have to do is enter the eShop before it ends on December 15 and search KIDS: FARM COLORING In this link, the delivery will appear with a 100% discount.

Here you can see the video of the giveaway:

It is important that you access the hybrid console store daily to claim each available game and not break the gift chain. In case you go a day without claiming one of them, you must buy it to continue getting the others on the list for free.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



It is worth mentioning that the other 6 games of the promotion remain unrevealed, so you better stay tuned to find out what others will be offered in this interesting Christmas dynamic.

Will you be looking to get all the No Gravity Games games? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente