The Inter midfielder, paid 33 million plus bonuses in the summer, has started just 4 times in 20 official matches and hasn’t even started in Serie A since 24 September in Empoli. But on Tuesday against Real Sociedad…

Andrea Ramazzotti

10 December 2023 (change at 16:08) – MILAN

Let’s admit it right away, the scene was a little surreal. Football-wise… The scenario is this: less than a quarter of an hour plus injury time from the end of Inter-Udinese, Carlos Augusto and Arnautovic came on first for Bastoni and Thuram, then Cuadrado and Asllani for Dimarco and Calhanoglu. Inzaghi has one last substitution available and, between Agoumé and Sensi who were warming up together, he chooses the second, 17 minutes played before last night. Mkhitaryan out, therefore the former Monza in. End of substitutions, with a good part of the over 71,000 at San Siro wondering two things: 1) why Davide Frattesi is still on the bench 2) why in this first part of the season he has been relegated to the “almost permanent” reserve role. He who had been paid 33 million euros to Sassuolo in the summer and had been snatched from Milan and Roma. Perhaps the person concerned also asks this when he sits down to watch the last part of the match and Lautaro’s 4-0 goal. A “case” coming for league leaders Inter? Not even by chance because while Sensi is taking his first steps on the pitch, Inzaghi is already next to Frattesi and explains his choice to him. The Roman midfielder smiles and shows he understands.

starter Tuesday

—

What Simone said to the product of Roma’s youth sector, or at least part of that speech, the former Lazio coach repeated in front of cameras and notebooks after the match: “Will he be a starter against Real Sociedad in the Champions League? Probably. This morning (yesterday morning, ed.) I had doubts about using him from the 1st minute because he had had an excellent week and I liked him in Naples: he went from having to be a starter to not coming on, but the match had gone one way and I wanted to reward others who, like him, work hard. Davide must stay calm and continue like this because he is giving very important signals: he trains very well and with the way he works he would like more space, but he has two important players in front of him.” In short, Inzaghi explained to his number 16 that it would be useless to put him on after a quarter of an hour of the second half against Udinese. Much less with a handful of minutes to go. Because the game was over… long ago. The Piacenza coach preferred to have him fresh this week in which Inter will play for first place in the Champions League group against the Spaniards coached by Alguacil and then will visit Lazio. Having intervened… in the heat of the moment, while the match was still in progress, rather testifies to the importance that Frattesi has in Inzaghi’s thoughts. He absolutely didn’t want the boy to feel bad or feel disrespected by his manager and spoke to him before the final whistle. Without even waiting to return to the locker room or this morning’s relaxing training session. A behavior that testifies to Davide’s “status” and his sensitivity towards his Simone players.

“COLD” NUMBERS

—

However, it is undeniable that so far Frattesi has been used less than what could be expected after the investment made by the club this summer to purchase him (33 million plus bonuses, a figure which also includes Mulattieri’s price tag). It should be considered that in front of him he has two champions like Barella and Mkhitaryan, elements who have more experience than him, who know Inzaghi’s football better and who probably interpret the coach’s instructions better in both phases (especially in the non-possession phase. ..). Having said this, Davide has so far only started 4 of the Nerazzurri’s 20 official matches: in Serie A he has made 13 out of 15 appearances, but has been on the pitch for just 298 minutes and has started once, on 24 September in Empoli . Things went better in the Champions League, with 4 appearances out of 5 matches (305′ in total), but 3 starting shirts against Salzburg (first leg and second leg) and in Lisbon against Benfica.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

EUROPEAN INSTINCT

—

For now he has shown his best in the Champions League where he scored the goal for the momentary 2-3 at Da Luz, provided the assist for the equalizer to Lautaro Martinez against Real Sociedad and was the absolute protagonist in the victory at the Meazza against Salzburg (penalty awarded for the 2-1 by Calhanoglu and assist for the 1-0 by Sanchez). His European streak is confirmed by his performance with the national team or by the three goals scored in September and October, against Ukraine at the Meazza (double) and at San Nicola against Malta. In the championship his best “sharpness” was in the derby, with the 5-1 goal scored a few minutes after entering the pitch, then many minutes spent on the bench watching his teammates. Including the ones from last night. However, the Champions League returns on Tuesday and Frattesi is already warming up. You can see that his European streak…

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED