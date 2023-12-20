Suara.com – The daughter of Indonesian vice president Maruf Amin, Siti Nur Azizah, expressed support for the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD. This support was conveyed through a declaration of support for the Ganjar-Mahfud Indonesian Justice Advocacy Front or BAKI GAMA 03, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

Siti herself has the status as Head of the Board of Builders of BAKI GAMA 03.

Initially, in his speech, he invited all parties to help Ganjar-Mahfud win the 2024 presidential election. He considered that candidate pair number 3 was beyond doubt.

“I will not stay long, I want to invite everyone to work together to support my partner, whose integrity and capacity are complete,” said Siti at the BAKI GAMA 03 National Secretariat Office, South Jakarta, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

He said, with Ganjar-Mahfud having a legal education background, it was deemed appropriate for the advocates to provide support.

“Of course, with the spirit of Sat Set, Tas, Test, he seems very suitable for all of us as law graduates,” he said.

Meanwhile, BAKI GAMA 03 also declared its support for Ganjar-Mahfud in the 2024 presidential election. The following is the content of its declaration of support:

1. We, the Ganjar Mahfud 03 Indonesian Justice Advocacy group, which consists of law graduates and advocates throughout Indonesia, declare that we are ready to support Mr. Ganjar Pranowo SH to become President of the Republic of Indonesia in 2024 and Mr. Prof. Mahfud Md to become Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia in 2024.

2. We, the Indonesian Justice Advocacy group, Ganjar Mahfud 03, declare that we are willing to ensure that the 2024 election process is fair and honest.

3. We, the Indonesian Justice Advocacy group Ganjar Mahfud 03, declare that we are ready to gather support and help provide legal assistance to all Indonesian people and those who experience violations in the 2024 elections.