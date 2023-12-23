Franco Picco is a Rally-Raid legend. Not by chance. Motorcycle, Car, Truck. Flurry of successes. Now he finds himself manager of a team as thirsty as he has always been: Fantic under the direction of a visionary as we like it, Mariano Roman

December 23, 2023

Franco Picco has won almost everything. Despite various second places and an absolute leading role on the Italian Dakar scene, he has never won the Dakar. He won everything. But not the Dakar. Water under the bridge, a lot has passed. Picco raced motorcycles, cars and trucks. One day today he turns out to be a Manager. We discover him Manager. Fantic entrusted him with the leadership of the Fantic Rally Team at the Morocco Rally, the last step in the lead-up to the Dakar. It all happened suddenly, almost in a waking dream. The choice, we believe, was as good as ever. First shot, first success: the team of three drivers, brand new to the “profession”, Montanari, Miroir and Daniels, all at the finish line of the Rally. As desired, as per the announced objective.

Soon, the Dakar is around the corner. The team suddenly found itself without a guide. Mariano Roman enters the scene. The CEO of Fantic is committed to an impressive industrial and commercial front, but he has also always been an enthusiast with a full-scale needle. His story is 25 years old, and you can read it all along the lines of that passion. Mariano has a clear vision. He calls Franco Picco and entrusts him with the Rally-Raid creature.

We saw it, we discovered it immediately (let us allow ourselves a hint of presumption), from the first days of the Rally. The idea works wonderfully. Rest assured that it is the right idea for Dakar Fantic. Picco is a man with incredible experience, he created the right atmosphere in the Team. Mariano had a stroke of genius. Good luck!