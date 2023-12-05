The feelings towards 2024 are already good.

Franco Morbidelli promotes Ducati and already puts Yamaha behind him, after three decidedly complex seasons. In the next MotoGP season, the Roman will be one of the standard-bearers of Team Pramac, first in the 2023 constructors’ ranking. And also for this reason his sensations are already good, as are the ambitions of a rider who has not yet managed to follow up on a 2020 in which he graduated as world vice champion.

“The Valencia tests were good, and allowed me to get to know the new bike by doing many laps – Morbidelli explained to ‘Sky Sport’ -. I immediately felt good sensations on the bike, even if there are some improvements that we need to adopt. However, the bike is already going quite well and I’m very happy. Also with the climate inside the garage.”

His move from Yamaha to Ducati Pramac had already become official during the month of September, and even then Morbidelli explained that he wanted to deserve the new bike. “In Yamaha I had some difficult moments, when I heard the feedback from my friends from the VR46 Academy in Ducati and I felt that they had a different feeling with the bike than mine in Yamaha. I will try to learn as quickly as possible to be competitive as soon as possible “, She said.