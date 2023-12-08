Is the era of diplomacy really over? And again: have some of the important diplomatic efforts implemented in the past really proven effective? We asked Francesco Bascone, former Italian ambassador to Serbia, Cyprus and to the OSCE, who not only answers us by analyzing the current geopolitical scenario and the related risks but also helps us understand how diplomacy works and what role it holds at an international level.

Many observers believe that diplomacy is in crisis if not in unstoppable decline. It’s really like this?

«By diplomacy, in reality, we mean two distinct things. One is the activity of diplomats, of which negotiation is only a part, and the other is international negotiation which is practiced not only by diplomats but also by political leaders. In the first sense, the question can be linked to an old controversy, namely: do ambassadors still have a function given that agreements are made by political leaders? The answer is clear: even assuming that all important issues are discussed by heads of government and ministers, the preparation is always entrusted to diplomats as is the subsequent clarification of the details. If we talk about negotiation, as an alternative to armed conflict or as a way out of war, then it can in fact be argued that we are witnessing wars that perhaps could have been avoided with a greater commitment to finding compromises. An example is the current war in Ukraine, certainly the result of Moscow’s revisionism, nostalgia for the empire and Putin’s miscalculation, but also of a short-sightedness of Western diplomacy which has fueled Russia’s feeling of revenge . And then the war in Gaza, which would not have happened if American diplomacy, short-sighted here too, had not promoted the normalization of relations between the various Arab countries and Israel by putting the Palestinian question aside.”

I would like to analyze with you, also through the story of your background, three cases of diplomatic agreements which over time have proven to be unsuccessful or at least deficient, starting from the Minsk agreements.

«The Minsk agreements of 2014 and 2015 were actually not useless. Indeed, they are a success of European diplomacy, of Angela Merkel in particular, even if they have not been fully implemented. Not only on the Ukrainian side, as pro-Russian propaganda wants. The Russian Federation did not withdraw its forces and its political-military support to the secessionists of Donbass as the agreements provided for. Agreements that put an end to the war that had cost fourteen thousand deaths. I remember this because some took Putin’s thesis at face value, namely that the intervention of February 2022 was necessary to stop that war, that hemorrhage of human lives. The reality has been well documented by the OSCE observer mission. After 2015 there have been countless violations of the armistice, but only a trickle of deaths and injuries. Franco-German mediation, by putting an end to the war, prevented the fire from spreading to the central and southern regions of Ukraine when the country had a poorly equipped army. Putin then resumed the plan to subjugate Kiev or divide the country when he thought the moment was right. United States not inclined to new military commitments after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Europe weak and divided, and China strong and friendly”.

Then there is the question of the Balkan countries. Thirty years after the end of the war, Serbia, which is still waiting to join the EU, refuses to recognize the independence of Kosovo, while there are still ethnic clashes in Kosovo.

«American diplomacy actually achieved Kosovo’s independence between 1998 and 2008, albeit using rather questionable methods. As for the current crisis, the Americans have failed to dissuade the Kosovo government from a standoff with Serbia on the ridiculous issue of car license plates and that of Serbia from flexing its muscles primarily for reasons of internal politics. What appears clear is that Moscow is rekindling Serbian nationalism, as it has done other times in the past, to put a stumbling block on the path of Serbia, but also of Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, towards European Union integration ».

In Cyprus, however, despite diplomatic efforts, the Annan plan, which provided for the reunification of the two Cypriot communities, was rejected by referendum. With the result that the issue is still unresolved.

«There have been attempts to reunify Cyprus through negotiations in each of the last five decades. Twenty years ago we came within a whisker of success thanks to the powerful incentive that the prospect of entry into the European Union provided for both parties. In the early 2000s, it was taken for granted that a country with controversial borders could not join the EU; but the Greek Cypriots could not be penalized for Turkish intransigence. The two processes unlocked each other. For Ankara it could be a foot in Brussels’ door in exchange for renouncing this little protectorate of its own. The agreement on the Annan plan had been reached and also formalised. Ratification through referendums was missing and paradoxically the no came, not from the Turkish Cypriot side which in the past had always been reluctant to be swallowed up by the Republic of Cyprus, but from the Greek Cypriot side which had always professed itself eager for reunification. The interesting fact is that this outcome was the result of an intense no campaign led by the Greek Cypriot president, Tassos Papadopoulos, who had signed the agreement. At this point, however, admission into the EU was a done deal. Today, with a sovereignist Turkey aware of its regional role, I see no prospects for the reunification of Cyprus.”

Returning to current events, why are diplomatic efforts proving to be less and less effective starting from the war in Ukraine?

«As long as a stronger aggressor sees good chances of victory and on the other side the attacked is willing to make enormous sacrifices to safeguard its independence and territorial integrity, and this is what we have seen in these two years, there is no space for diplomacy. It is therefore necessary to wait until a stalemate situation is reached in which the material losses, and above all of human lives, appear meaningless for both sides. If we are to be optimistic, we could be close to this scenario precisely in Ukraine, provided that a weakening of Western support for Kiev does not raise the possibility of a Ukrainian “caporetto” in Moscow.”

Prime Minister Meloni was recently the victim of a prank call in which she revealed the West’s tiredness for the war in Ukraine. In your opinion, will this “tiredness” contribute to the opening of a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine?

«The “war fatigue” is undeniable, but the consequences will not be these in my opinion. The tiredness of Western public opinion and the American Congress could delay the opening of an armistice negotiation, not facilitate it. Russian industry is capable of replenishing armament consumed or lost in battle. Russia would therefore be emboldened, as I was saying, by any sign of a decrease in American and even European supplies. For negotiations to be reached, even just for an armistice which is very different from a new peace order, there must be “war fatigue” on the other side too. We can imagine a branch of the military leaders, which however has not yet manifested itself, or a movement of the mothers of the fallen, which is also unlikely in Putin’s Russia. Or, perhaps, a “war fatigue” of the Chinese ally which may be interested in creating greater global stability. Or we could even imagine a “war fatigue” by Putin himself who, all things considered, can say he has achieved some results: he punished Ukraine for its defection, created problems for Biden, divided the Europeans, and above all conquered territories rich in resources natural resources in addition to those it had conquered in 2014. This, however, is a rather optimistic hypothesis, personally I am more pessimistic because the “war fatigue” is not balanced, it affects Ukraine and its allies much more, which is why Russia he has his good reasons for moving forward.”

Who could be the protagonist in a possible negotiation?

«China, but in dialogue with the United States. Both of these powers are capable, if not of exerting pressure (especially on Russia), of offering incentives and disincentives. China alone does not have the necessary equidistance. Turkey, on the other hand, has it: and therefore can offer its good offices, which is different from mediation; – could at most – carry out mediation tasks but without having the ability to influence that China and the USA would have. Even in the case of Turkish mediation, the presence of China and the United States behind the scenes is an indispensable factor.”

Middle East issue: what diplomatic solution could put an end to the war?

«On the Middle East I am even more pessimistic, especially if we talk about a solution rather than stopping the fighting. The Oslo Accords, which date back thirty years, were a textbook diplomatic success. Although the resolution of the main issues in those agreements was postponed to the final phase of the five-year interim regime. Those further negotiations took place under the auspices of Clinton at the end of the 1990s after the unfortunate pause of the first Netanyahu government, but they definitively stalled after Clinton’s exit from the scene and Sharon’s subsequent electoral victory at the beginning of 2000. ; and the continuous expansion of settlements in the West Bank did the rest. So that window is closed and bricked up. There will have to be a diplomatic operation, not to resolve the Palestinian issue on the basis of real state independence, but to put an end to this horrendous war and ensure a minimum of normality in the Gaza Strip, and make the situation more liveable in the West Bank too . The protagonists of a desirable mediation can only be Egypt and Qatar and possibly other Arab countries, perhaps also Turkey, and on the other hand the United States. The big problem is that American presidents are either unwilling or unable to exert pressure on Israel. Only advice on moderation, mostly unheeded. The US presidents therefore have their hands tied: Biden, we see, is blackmailed by the Republicans who have the majority in the House, and faces a very difficult electoral campaign. Trump has abundantly demonstrated that he is available to Netanyahu, who is certainly counting on him to return to the White House.”

You were remembering the 2024 US presidential elections. In the same year, presidential elections will be held in Russia and Ukraine, as well as European elections. Can these important elections have an impact on the current geopolitical scenario?

«The American elections without a doubt. Biden must pay attention to the vote of the pro-Israeli electorate, which is not just the Jewish one. If Trump wins the US presidential elections, as I fear, this could greatly benefit both Putin and Netanyahu. As far as Russia is concerned, Putin doesn’t need to increase his consensus, which is why I wouldn’t say that Russian elections can have much influence on decisions; as well as the Ukrainian ones. The Europeans are even less so: the EU certainly matters much less for mediation purposes than the United States in the case of Ukraine, zero for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

How can the geopolitical scenario change in perspective and what are the risks we are facing?

«The current geopolitical scenario is characterized first of all by a noticeable decline in the influence of the United States and the West in the world. Then by a hegemonic program of China; China could launch an attack on Taiwan which would present the US with a terrible dilemma. And, finally, by a Russia that is anything but isolated, and intends at best to weaken the cohesion of the European Union, but perhaps also to open a crisis with some of its neighbors to put NATO in difficulty.”