France is redefining the aid to access an electric car. The Government has introduced changes in the subsidies for the purchase of a vehicle of this type, incorporating an environmental certificate that excludes Chinese electric cars but also those manufactured in the Asian country. The Tesla Model 3 or Dacia Spring, two of the best-selling electric cars in France, are fully affected.

But, in addition, the Government has proposed to facilitate access to the car for those families who cannot afford to pay for an electric car or, simply, are not willing to purchase one of the cheapest models due to the lack of practicality that it may provide. in everyday life a battery that is too small.

To convince either of these two groups, France has launched a program called “social leasing” that allows access to electric vehicles from just 54 euros per month and without entry. And it is expected that, in the short and medium term, this quota could be even smaller.

How French social leasing works

Social leasing was one of Emmanuel Macron's campaign promises. The French president promised that the country would have an electric car available to anyone who needed it at a price of less than 100 euros. After some doubts, the Government has managed to carry out its proposal, which will be available from next January 1, 2024.

With the aim of bringing the electric car closer to less well-off citizens and to alleviate some of the problems generated by its low-emission zones, which have been the subject of protests by those who live on the outskirts of large cities, the French Government has launched this leasing formula.

This social leasing has some limitations. First of all, there is a generic price for all citizens and it is only available for vehicles that meet the following conditions:

The car must be within the environmental score that has been established as “clean” and that has left out Chinese cars. The price of the car must be equal to or less than 47,000 euros. The weight of the car must be equal to or less than 2,400 kg.

Once these limits are established, the vehicles are offered with a specific leasing fee, which varies between models depending on their price. But, in addition, this fee is reduced for drivers who meet the following requirements:

The driver lives more than 15 kilometers from his work. The driver travels more than 8,000 kilometers a year as a result of his professional activity (he uses the car as a work tool or simply as a means to get there). The driver has a tax income of less than 15,400 euros.

The latter is important because the tax revenue It has no translation to the Spanish calculation. Tax income is not the figure of gross or net income, it takes into account a series of bonuses that are applied to the income received in a year. The State has made a web page available to interested parties with which to check whether the driver falls within the marked limits.

If eligible, the leasing fee is reduced even further, so these people can access a Citroën ë-C3 for 54 euros/month. It is the cheapest electric car available. It is followed by the Fiat 500e, with a price of 89 euros/month, the electric Opel Corsa (94 euros/month) and the Peugeot e-208 (99 euros/month). From here on, all cars already exceed a hundred euros in monthly payment. At L'Argus they have a list of the most interesting electric cars. Renault aims for a social leasing fee of 40 euros/month with its next Twingo.

For all vehicles that take advantage of this modality, the State has the following conditions, whether the beneficiary is within the social leasing or not:

Fixed fee for three years. A maximum of 12,000 km per year without extra cost. Contract termination insurance due to death, disability or loss of employment.

Photo | Lemon