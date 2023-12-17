Germany ends subsidies on EVs. But France is actually encouraging Stellantis' electric pastries enormously with a national socialist program.

Government policy is blowing in all directions these days due to polarization and the state of the wind at any given time. While the Netherlands and Germany are taking a less aggressive environmental course, France is heading in the opposite direction. But with a program that 'coincidentally' works out very well for the French car industry. In this way, President Macron cleverly manages to unite two camps. On the one hand, the globalist environmentalists. On the other hand, people say that Yann Modale should also be considered.

Upwardly mobile

From January, France will start a project to bring EVs to poor people. That is a frequently heard complaint about electric cars: they are so expensive that only the elite can drive them. And it is precisely these rich people who can benefit from tough subsidies. While cars running on traditional tire material are now being made very expensive by taxes and excise duties. And with that, the people at the bottom of society are actually pushed by the government into inefficient, smelly buses and trains. This makes it more difficult to rise in society.

Dirt cheap lease

Well, this will soon no longer be the case in France. Because people with an income of up to 15,400 euros, who travel 8,400 kilometers or more per year, are eligible for a dirt-cheap EV lease. You can drive a Citroen e-C3 for three years from just 54 Euro per month without a down payment. Any home charger is also included in the deal, although its installation will be at the user's expense. A down payment is not necessary, because the French government will pay for it. After three years you will be given the option to buy the car. Hopefully you have freed yourself from relative poverty.

Stellantis at a discount

A useful program for the bottom of society. But also for Stellantis. Because it is no coincidence that these are the cars that are temporarily eligible for the program:

Citroën ë-C3€54 Fiat 500€89Opel Corsa EV€94 Peugeot e-208€99 Opel Moka EV€119Citroën e-C4€129 Jeep Avenger€149 Peugeot e-2008€149

Not Chinese

You will notice that they are all Stellantis cars. There is talk that the Volkswagen ID.2 and the electric Renault 5 will also be eligible for the program. But for now there is nothing on the map from outside Stellantis. And therefore nothing from China. It seems that France has come up with a very handy idea that cuts both ways. Then lease?

