France was angry after its diplomatic staff in Gaza were killed by an Israeli military airstrike. Photo/REUTERS

PARIS – The French government was angry after its diplomatic staff in Rafah, Gaza Strip, was killed as a result of an air strike Israel.

The male staff member, whose name has not been identified, was taking shelter in his colleague's house when the building was bombarded by the Israeli military last Wednesday.

Following her arrival on an official visit to Israel on Sunday, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called for an “immediate and durable” ceasefire.

The diplomat also expressed concern over the increasing number of Palestinian civilian casualties in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli military operation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that one of its diplomatic staff had died from his injuries.

A French official said Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday left around ten people dead.

“France condemns the bombing of residential buildings which caused the deaths of many other civilians,” read the ministry's statement, reported by RT, Monday (18/12/2023).

Paris also urged Israeli authorities to explain the circumstances of the deadly attack as soon as possible.

Speaking in a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, on Sunday in Tel Aviv, Colonna lamented the fact that too many civilians were being killed in Gaza at the hands of the Israeli military.

According to Gaza health officials, Israel's brutal bombing and ground attacks have left nearly 19,000 Palestinians dead, and many more injured. Most of the victims were civilians, including a large number of children.