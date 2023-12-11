Seven months ago researchers from Meta and Google DeepMind embarked on the adventure and created a new startup. The surprising thing is not that, but that they decided to do it from Paris, where they created their artificial intelligence company, called Mistral AI. Since then its growth has been spectacular, and a new round of financing has just demonstrated it.

More money to grow. As indicated in The New York Times, Mistral AI has “raised” 385 million euros in a financing round that includes NVIDIA and Salesforce, but also Silicon Valley venture capital companies such as Andreessen Horowitz and Lightspeed Venture Partners. The latter had already participated in the previous round.

Mistral is already worth 2 billion dollars. This new round means that Mistral AI’s valuation has already grown to $2 billion, an unusual figure for a European startup that, as we say, was born just seven months ago and currently has a staff of 22 people. In the summer it was already promising: the initial investment round of 105 million euros meant that its valuation, barely having been created, was 240 million euros.

Modelo Open Source. Mistral AI’s philosophy is similar to that of Meta, which released its Llama 2 model with an Open Source license. The Parisian startup’s platform is also Open Source, and aims to be the basis for the development of chatbots, search engines and other AI platforms. The idea is to compete with the proprietary models developed by both OpenAI (ChatGPT) and Google (Bard).

The great European hope. For Bruno Le Maire, French economy minister, Mistral offers his country an opportunity to rival the American technology giants. The old contain has been left behind in the field of technological innovation, and for years it has been essentially dedicated to regulating, as has been demonstrated with the recent pre-approval of the AI ​​Act.

What has Mistral achieved so far? The startup spearheads its LLM Mistral 7B, with an Apache 2.0 license and which has gained popularity for its efficiency. 7B is a relatively small model: Gemini Nano, which will be offered in mobiles, has a size of 3.25B) and capacity.





Mistral’s models are promising, at least according to the French startup’s internal tests.

Fresh out of the oven. Today Mistral AI has announced the launch of three models in beta phase that are available to be used – it is possible to request access to the waiting list. Thus, we have Mistral-tiny first, with 7B parameters, the most efficient. Secondly, Mistral-small (8x7B, mix of expert models with “open weights”), comparable according to those responsible to Llama 2 70B (much “heavier”) and GPT-3.5. And thirdly, Mistral-medium (they do not specify how many parameters it has), which surpasses GPT-3.5 in various tests.

A promising bet. As has been happening with Llama 2, Mistral can become an important component for all types of Open Source developments in artificial intelligence applications. The expectation generated is notable, as demonstrated by those who are already trying to use these models even before public access is stable. Even so, it is too early to know if the notable growth in its economic valuation ends up being justified.

Image | Mistral AI

In Xataka | I’m a professional photographer and I’ve tried Photoshop’s generative fill. This is how I think our future is going to change.