PLD Space took the lead in the private space industry in Europe with the launch of the Miura 1 rocket, but it does not lack competition. The French company HyPrSpace has just received an injection of 35 million euros to launch its first rocket, the Baguette One.

Agile access to space. This is the name of the project that has just secured 35 million euros of financing to put a rocket named after bread into space. The French government will contribute 60% through its France 2030 initiative, according to European Spaceflight.

HyPrSpace had already won, together with Latitude, a public competition for commercial mini and micro launchers. Spain and Germany have more promising proposals than France in this sector, but things have gotten serious on the other side of the Pyrenees. Except for the name.

Give me two loaves of bread. The objectives of the French consortium are to carry out the first flight of the Baguette One suborbital rocket and to complete the design of the OB-1 orbital launcher (which stands for Orbital Baguette One).

HyPrSpace, a Bordeaux aerospace company, is leading the project in collaboration with CT Ingénierie and Telespazio France. HyPrSpace is developing a hybrid propulsion system for both rockets. CT will focus on systems engineering and launcher design. Telespazio will be responsible for operating the rocket from the time it leaves the factory until it places its payloads into orbit.

Engine test with controversy. In September last year, HyPrSpace announced that it had successfully tested its Joker MK2 hybrid engine. The engine has an aerospike-type nozzle, like the one being developed by the Spanish company Pangea Aerospace.

The announcement was not without controversy. The image showed a bottle of liquid nitrogen that appeared to be too close to the engine exhaust. You just have to compare it with the latest Pangea test to see the difference in terms of safety. But what ended up raising the most eyebrows was the response of Alexandre Mangeot, CEO and CTO of HyPrSpace, to the comments on LinkedIn: “don't worry, it's not our first barbecue.”

Little competition for the Miura. The Spanish PLD Space successfully carried out its first suborbital flight with the Miura 1 and is now focusing on the development of the Miura 5 orbital launcher, 36 meters high and with a capacity for one ton of cargo. It hopes to launch it in 2025.

France's HyPrSpace has yet to certify its hybrid propulsion technology before its first suborbital flight, something it hopes to do in the first quarter of 2026. Baguette One has a height of just 7 meters. Its successor, the OB-1, will measure between 11 and 16 meters, and will have a load capacity of between 200 and 250 kilograms. Like the Miura, it will be reusable.

Image | HyPrSpace

