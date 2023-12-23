Over 700 French employees of Airbus Atlantic reported poisoning after taking part in a Christmas dinner hosted by the Airbus group company on December 14 at its headquarters in Montoir-de-Bretagne, Brittany. This was announced by the regional health authority (Ars) of Loire-Atlantique, which opened an investigation into that episode, while it is not yet clear what caused the mass poisoning.

Created in 2022, Airbus Atlantic is a subsidiary of the European aerospace giant Airbus and deals with the manufacturing of aircraft components (aerostructures). It has 13,000 employees in five countries across Europe, North Africa and North America.