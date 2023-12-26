France, 5 bodies found in an apartment: “They belong to a woman and her four young children.” The father was stopped

The bodies of a woman and her four children were found lifeless in an apartment in the town of Meaux, east of Paris. This was declared by the local prosecutor's office, adding that, after the discovery yesterday evening, an investigation into voluntary homicide was opened.

According to a police source cited by AFP, the father was stopped this morning in Sevran. On Christmas Day, “around 9pm, the bodies of five people were discovered in an apartment located in Meaux, after the alarm was raised by relatives worried about the lack of response,” said prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier . “The apartment showed no signs of forced entry and the father was absent,” added Bladier. The children were between 9 months and 10 years old.

