F&P Equity Partners with Clessidra Capital Debt acquires Righi Elettroservizi

F&P Equity Partners – supported by Hourglass Capital Credit SGR through the fund Hourglass Private Debt – makes its sixth investment and expands its portfolio to a new industrial sector with the acquisition of 65% of Righi Elettroservizicompany of Righi Group with headquarters in Cesena and offices in Bologna, which boasts a leadership position on the Italian market in two strategic sectors: industrial automation and renewable energy.

The acquisition of the majority stake in the Romagna company by F&P Equity Partners was completed through the establishment of a Newco which took over on the 1st00% of the shares from the Righi family, founder of the company. Newco financed the cost of the acquisition through a combination of equity and debt capital, in the context of a leveraged buy-out financed by Crédit Agricole Italia SpA – as Mandated Lead Arranger, Bookrunner and Agent and by BPER Banca SpA through the Corporate & Investment Banking management – as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner.

READ ALSO: Clessidra, 100% of Viabizzuno lights acquired from 21 Invest

The equity capital was subscribed for a share of 65% give one newly created vehicle promoted and managed, according to the club deal formula, by F&P Equity Partners and capitalized by numerous investors mainly from industrial extraction and by the Clessidra Private Debt fund, which participated in the operation as both mezzanine and equity providers. The Righi family reinvested in Newco for a 35% stake. The objectives of the operation of F&P Equity Partners and the Righi family are to accelerate the development of company activities, including with M&A operations, and growth on international markets.

Il achievement of these objectives is supported by the following factors:

The market growth prospects of reference in which Righi operates, which are grafted onto important macro-trends such as digitalisation, Industry 5.0 and energy transition; The competitive positioning of the company in the reference sectors and its business model which allows an offer of integrated solutions in the context of industrial automation, digitalisation of production processes and renewable energy; There quality of the Management team and the desire of the Righi family to continue their entrepreneurial path, accelerating a growth process already sustained over the last few years; A large and consolidated customer base, made up of multinationals operating in various sectors, not just industrial ones; The ample opportunities for F&P Equity Partners to integrate its industrial skills, financial and managerial with those already present in the company, to support growth plans.

“Righi Elettroservizi is one of those little-known jewels of the Italian industry, outside the reference sectors, but of great strategic value, inserted in the national economic fabric with a leading role that is destined to grow – comment the partners and founders of F&P Equity Partners Maurizio Perroni, Guglielmo Fiocchi and Andrea Lovato. – In addition to the vast and innovative technical-engineering skills, one of the distinctive and winning elements of Righi Elettroservizi is the integrated and synergistic business model focused on two highly connected activities such as those linked to industrial automation and the production of renewable energy. This model has already given rise to numerous successful case histories that are setting standards as models of efficiency and sustainability, demonstrating that business can be done in full coherence with ESG values, which is one of the founding principles of F&P Equity Partners”.

“This operation opens up interesting and concrete growth prospects for our company – he underlines Mauro Righi Co-founder and President of Righi Elettroservizi -. The new corporate structure and the skills of the F&P Equity Partners team put us in a position to seize the numerous opportunities offered by our business sectors, which are constantly evolving both from the point of view of technologies and market dynamics”.

“We are thrilled to support, as financiers and shareholders, the expansion plan of Righi Elettroservizi, led by F&P. Righi's leadership in the Italian industrial automation market, combined with the ambitious objective of strengthening its presence in the energy efficiency segment, demonstrates a sustainable and long-term oriented entrepreneurial vision – concludes Mario Fera, CEO of Clessidra Capital Credit SGR. – This operation represents the seventh investment of the Clessidra Private Debt fund, having to date invested over 50% of the capital raised. By supporting F&P and Righi Elettroservizi we confirm our role as a partner capable of providing flexible solutions to support industrial growth projects, consistent with the sustainability principles promoted by our fund”.

Subscribe to the newsletter