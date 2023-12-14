Actor Andre Braugher died yesterday, December 13, 2023 at the age of 61 after a brief illness.

Yesterday was a sad day in the world of television when the news of the death of Andre Braugher was announced. actor especially known for his role as captain Raymond Holt in the popular comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

When the event became known, quite a few co-stars of the series shared their respective tributes to the late actor on social media, including Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, Chelsea Peretti and Marc Evan Jackson.

But they have not been the only ones, since Fox and NBCthe networks that have aired Brooklyn Nine-Nine, also wanted to pay tribute to Andre Braugher.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine networks share their tribute to the series star

Through a press release (via Entertainment Weekly), Fox has launched his tribute to Andre Braugher and highlight the great acting talent of the actor in the series.

“Everyone at FOX is devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, the incredibly talented Andre Braugher. He will no doubt be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles in both film and television, but he will be remembered primarily for his big heart. , his kindness, and the lasting impact he had on his friends, family, and fans everywhere.

Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will always be our Captain. Our thoughts and our deepest condolences. with Andre's family and loved ones at this time,” Fox said.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

For its part, NBC has also shared a statement in honor of Andre Braugher whom they describe as “the actor that others in the profession would always aspire to be. Detective Frank Pembleton infused Homicide: Life on the Street with a righteous ferocity and dignity peaceful.

In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedic chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Captain Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His performances will continue to inspire future generations and he will be greatly missed.“.

What are your favorite Andre Braugher moments as Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Do not hesitate to share it with everyone through our comments section.

Other interesting articles:

The best crime series you should watch The 8 best workplace comedy series

And also

Discover more about José Carlos Pozo, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more