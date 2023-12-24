In the late nineties, Jorge Otero, voice and alma mater of the Stormy Monkeys, realized that the music world was collapsing. And he was doing it at the worst possible time: right when they were about to release their first album.

But you don't start releasing an album if you don't have more morals than Alcoyano. So they put the band together and, using free licenses and guerrilla marketing, they hit the road. They didn't do very well, but it didn't go badly: to date, they are the first and only Spanish group in the history of the Woodstock festival. However, we are not interested in that.

We are interested in Christmas Eve dinners and Christmas meals.

What do Stormy Monkeys have to do with Christmas Eve dinner? An interesting thing: that while exploring the limits of digital marketing, they came face to face with the 'groups'. And the diptych that makes up Christmas Eve and Christmas is, in Spain, the national day of the gangs.

In that Spain at the end of the 90s, Otero discovered that “when someone hears a record or goes to a concert that they like and surprises them, they don't send an email telling their colleagues.” What he united the groups “was not participating in an identity, but simply” being “or” having been “in a time and space (institute, university or employment).”

The 'groups' are groups made up of “biogeographic affinities” (“having participated in part of the educational process in the same center, working in the same company” or in the same neighborhood/town). Faced with the socialization of an Internet that promoted the appearance of networks that shared a common “ideological identity” (of tastes, aesthetics or values), the groups resisted as a touchstone of society.

In these almost 30 years, things have changed a lot. But extended families (those that almost only meet on these dates) continue to be the almost canonical group model: one does not choose who they sit at the table with. In fact, he doesn't even have to share the most basic shared values. That, in a positive and enriching climate, is a great treasure. In a less good and somewhat impoverishing climate, it can be quite a torture.

So, in a minefield full of questions about work, love, health and a hundred million other things… what do experts recommend to make these types of events more enjoyable?

Be prepared. That is the first tip (and one of the most useful): the first and most fundamental thing is to be prepared for what may happen. Normally, the topics that are problematic for us are always the same (and the people who bring them up too). For this reason, Mala Matacin, co-director of the psychology department at the University of Hartford, defended in the New York Times that it is a good idea to go with some already thought-out answers.

They do not have to be great philosophical developments contained in three or four sentences: simple (perhaps clever) sentences, designed to move on to the next thing as quickly as possible, are enough. These types of preparations not only help us not to be left out of the game, but the fact of using them turns a tense situation into one that we have “under control.”

Seek allies. Psychologist Joy Harden Bradford also proposed another idea: talk to someone who is attending the same dinner and ask for help. That way, when the thorny topic arises, the ally can interrupt, change the subject, or even call the person in question's attention.

Keep a cool head. And it's not easy. As Carly Dober, the president of the Australian Psychologists Association, recalled, “a lot of times people feel obligated to keep the peace and spend Christmas at someone's house that they wouldn't normally spend time in if they weren't obligated. And that can be stressful.” In fact, it is an inexhaustible source of problems.

However, being aware of the costs and benefits of starting a fight always comes in handy: it's a relatively simple way of saying “that's it.” But also to evaluate if what makes us angry is really so important.

Have expectations controlled. Part of the problem with Christmas celebrations is that expectations are sky high. Since it is theoretically a moment of love and family, the fact that it is not like that hurts us even more.

Therefore, it is a good idea not to lose sight of what Christmas really is. As the psychologist Carlos Moratilla said“structural issues aside, we are constantly inventing so many rules to act, love, eat or relate correctly, that it is difficult not to end up embracing permanent dissatisfaction because let's see who gets everything right.”

If there is a good day to take things easy and let ourselves go, that day is today.

