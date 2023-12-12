Vlahovic, Chiesa, Kean and Milik have scored only once in two months. The crisis in the department was hidden by Gatti’s goals but it must be resolved to stay in Inter’s wake

Giovanni Albanese

11 December 2023 (change at 12.43pm) – Turin

Only one goal in two months. The crisis in Juve’s attack would put any team in difficulty, and it certainly cannot go unnoticed even if the Bianconeri remain in Inter’s wake and seem to be the only ones capable of holding the duel in the Scudetto race. The only one to score since Milik’s last goal in the derby (on 7 October) was Vlahovic against Inter, thus interrupting a personal fast that had been dragging on for several weeks. Kean is still at zero, Chiesa had started well but was no longer able to be decisive in front of goal.