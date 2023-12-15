A few hours after the end of COP28 in Dubai, where the term fossil fuels appeared for the first time in final textcomes an important editorial from Nature.

The objective is to put in black and white, if it were still needed, why the fossil era must end as soon as possible. Last November 21, COP President Sultan Al Jaber unleashed a wave of protests at an online event, which took place shortly before the start of the negotiations. On that occasion, the scoop was from the Guardian, the sultan stated that “there is no scientific data to suggest that a “phasing out” of fossil fuels is necessary to limit global warming to 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial temperatures.

According to the latest estimates, Nature scientists write, the world should eliminate the emissions of carbon dioxide in just over a decadewhile reducing those of methane and other greenhouse gases, to have even just the 50% possibility of limiting average warming to 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels. The equation changes, however, if humans are able to extract CO2 from the atmosphere on an industrial scale.

Immediately after the announcement of the agreement obtained in Dubai, the Secretary General of the United Nations wanted to send a loud and clear message: “to those who opposed a clear reference to the gradual elimination of fossil fuels during the COP28 climate conference , I mean: whether you like it or not, phasing out fossil fuels is unavoidable. Let's hope it doesn't arrive too late.”

To those who opposed a clear reference to phase out of fossil fuels during the #COP28 Climate Conference, I want to say: Whether you like it or not, fossil fuel phase out is inevitable. Let’s hope it doesn’t come too late. pic.twitter.com/q2LqMw75K1 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 13, 2023

Estimates from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) are often behind promises to achieve “net zero” emissions by mid-century. Less discussed is what comes next: what actual actions should be taken. In almost all pathways to keep global warming below 1.5°C assessed by the IPCC, the temperature temporarily exceed this objective. Only through the removal on a large scale of atmospheric carbon, or through negative emissions, temperatures could be reduced by the end of the century. The models, the editorial continues, also show that fossil fuels will continue to be used in some sectors, particularly aviation, where few viable alternatives currently exist.

This creates leeway that many leaders around the world – and particularly those representing countries that rely on fossil fuels to power their economies – are eager to exploit. Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, is an example. President Joe Biden's United States is another. They support calls to phase out fossil fuels, but they are extracting record amounts of oil and gas from the ground. India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expanding its energy renewable. But the country – which aspires to represent the interests of poor countries – continues to build coal-fired power plants, which last year provided almost three-quarters of its electricity.

At least in the short term, it's almost right that the world will surpass the goal of 1,5 °C. But there is nothing special about this threshold: this year's climate extremes have made it all too clear that there is no level of heating really safe, and every fraction of a degree matters. The main agenda must be to reduce the emissions as quickly as possible, in an effort to avoid costly and potentially irreversible damage. The time to act is now.