Over ten years in the gialloblù as a player, with Fiorentina he will challenge an unforgettable past

Ten and a half years of his twenty-year career as a footballer, Vincenzo Italiano spent them wearing the Hellas Verona shirt. And they were the best, the ones who gave him the notoriety and the greatest rewards; but they also reserved obstacles to overcome, disappointments and difficulties to deal with. Verona trained him, raised him, made him first a man and then a footballer. He also made him suffer, that's for sure. This does not affect a bond that – for Italiano – is special. From the summer of 1996 to January 2007, with the exception of the six months spent at Genoa in the first part of 2005, the Italian sticker had two colours, the yellow and the blue of Hellas. Four championships in A, six and a half in B. Bentegodi as the center of gravity, total identification with the club.