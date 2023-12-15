Exactly 45 years ago, on 23 December 1978, the Italian Parliament approved law number 833 which sanctioned the establishment of the first National Health Service based on the three principles of universality, equality and equity. With the introduction of the NHS, article 32 of the Italian Constitution, which defines the universal right to health, was de facto applied. A right from which before that moment only those registered with the various mutual institutions benefited, albeit with great differences in terms of coverage and services provided. The Italian healthcare model therefore represents a unique example of inclusion in the world, but it cannot be denied that the equation between access to health and social equity remains one of the major topics of discussion and still represents an objective to be completed. It was discussed last night in Rome, during the third appointment of the 'Active Principles' cycle in the monumental complex of Santo Spirito in Sassia.

At the center of the discussion are the prospects of healthcare in Italy, in light of how it has evolved over the years to respond to the changing needs of a constantly changing population. The format – wanted by Boehringer Ingelheim Italia to explore some fundamental issues related to healthcare – focused on key moments in the history of the NHS as told by the direct protagonists, the former Ministers of Health Maria Pia Garavaglia, Renato Balduzzi and Beatrice Lorenzin. Following this, topics such as the availability of health professionals, digitalisation and the introduction of artificial intelligence, the role of local medicine, the involvement of patients in healthcare pathways, were addressed in a round table attended by the director of Uoc Information Systems, logistics management and supervisory assets, Agenas transparency portal, Giulio Siccardi; the general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva, Anna Lisa Mandorino; the coordinator of the General Department of the Italian Secretariat for young doctors, Manuela Petino, and the vice-president of the Order of Pharmacists of Rome, Giuseppe Guaglianone. The proceedings were opened by the vice-president of the Chamber of Deputies, Giorgio Mulè, and the extraordinary administrator of the ASL Roma I, Giuseppe Quintavalle.

“For 45 years our NHS – said Morena Sangiovanni, president of Boehringer Ingelheim Italia, in her introductory greeting – has guaranteed citizens assistance based on the centrality of the person, on the valorisation of healthcare professions and on collaboration between all public and private actors of the health system. As a representative of a company that is the 'active ingredient' of this system, I am convinced that the priority now is to protect public health by seizing the opportunities we have available, starting with the prudent use of resources made available by the Pnrr and by the definition of public-private partnership aimed at integrating skills to improve the service to citizens. With a common objective: to work together so that the next 45 years of our NHS continue to achieve fully, and always more, its original mission”.