The Chapter 5 Season 1 Fortnite has been full of surprises, but it is a matter of time before it comes to an end. The big question for the players is when it will end and give way to the Season 2. Fortunately, Epic Games already offers a clue about it within the Battle Royale.

When will Season 2 of Chapter 5 of Fortnite: Battle Royale start?

Apparently, Season 1 of Chapter 5 will be extended for a few more months

Although Epic Games has not officially announced the date for the start of the next season, the Battle Royale has already given a clue as to when it will happen. Specifically, the page of the Battle Pass current reveals that Chapter 5 Season 1 still has a lot to give.

We tell you this since the game reveals that said season will end until March 7 or 8, depending on the region where you are. This means that, most likely, during that week Epic Games will begin releasing the first teasers and details of Season 2.

Now, when will the next stage of the Battle Royale begin? For now, one can only speculate that It will start on March 8 after maintenance or even a little later. At the time of writing this, there are no leaks about Season 2, so it's very difficult to know what collaborations there will be.

On the other hand, Season 1 still has pending content, such as the skin of Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid. This collaboration is expected to be released sometime early next year along with more surprises.

